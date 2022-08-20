Sign up
Previous
Next
292 / 365
Grand Hotel Dining Room
A view of the opulence of the dining room
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
1
1
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012.
Mags
ace
Wow! Looks like something out of another time. You picked a nice POV with the windows.
September 8th, 2022
