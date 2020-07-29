Hickory Tussock Moth Caterpillar

No need to comment. Filling in some photos I never took time to upload.

Hickory tussock moth caterpillars, which have a distinctive white and black coloring, can excrete a venomous substance on contact that can cause a painful rash and, in rarer cases, more severe reactions. However, they are not new nor are there any indications that the caterpillars are currently causing more health problems than they have in the past. It should also be noted that many other kinds of caterpillars that live in various parts of the world can also cause rashes and skin reactions when touched.