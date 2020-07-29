Previous
Hickory Tussock Moth Caterpillar by skipt07
Hickory Tussock Moth Caterpillar

No need to comment. Filling in some photos I never took time to upload.
Hickory tussock moth caterpillars, which have a distinctive white and black coloring, can excrete a venomous substance on contact that can cause a painful rash and, in rarer cases, more severe reactions. However, they are not new nor are there any indications that the caterpillars are currently causing more health problems than they have in the past. It should also be noted that many other kinds of caterpillars that live in various parts of the world can also cause rashes and skin reactions when touched.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Skip Tribby 📷

@skipt07
✌ - "God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness." ― Mark Denman
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Ooh, he is cute and fuzzy looking. Great shot.
September 9th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Wonderful capture! Lots of spindly hairs!
September 9th, 2020  
