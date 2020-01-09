Previous
Brr! Cold Day to Wait for a Bus! by spanishliz
Photo 596

Brr! Cold Day to Wait for a Bus!

Toque over my ears (beneath my cap), collar up to keep my chin warm, but the cold has nipped my nose and my cheeks to the point that I think they're red enough to use the 5+2 "rouge" prompt :)
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Excellent 5+2 selfie
January 9th, 2020  
