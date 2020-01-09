Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 596
Brr! Cold Day to Wait for a Bus!
Toque over my ears (beneath my cap), collar up to keep my chin warm, but the cold has nipped my nose and my cheeks to the point that I think they're red enough to use the 5+2 "rouge" prompt :)
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
9th January 2020 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
cold
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-rouge
JackieR
ace
Excellent 5+2 selfie
January 9th, 2020
