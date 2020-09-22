Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 853
Symbol of Autumn, on the Solstice
The leaves have started to change colour, some are quite pretty.
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1379
photos
31
followers
41
following
233% complete
View this month »
846
847
848
849
850
851
852
853
Latest from all albums
264
850
851
265
266
852
267
853
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
22nd September 2020 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
autumn leaves
,
sep20words
,
septssubjects
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close