Previous
Next
Photo 961
Signs of Activity
This hillside looks like a few sledders have been about, though they were gone by the time I went for my walk.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
8th January 2021 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
tracks
,
hill
,
hillside
Lin
ace
Nice winter capture.
January 8th, 2021
