Signs of Activity by spanishliz
Photo 961

Signs of Activity

This hillside looks like a few sledders have been about, though they were gone by the time I went for my walk.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Lin ace
Nice winter capture.
January 8th, 2021  
