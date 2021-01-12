Sign up
Photo 965
Neighbour Cat Decided not to Run Away
This kitty was sitting on my friend's patio, probably having a bit to eat from her "cat buffet" when I went to her door to give her something. Kitty moved a few steps away, but decided I wasn't a threat and hung around until I left.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1625
photos
34
followers
44
following
Tags
snow
,
cat
