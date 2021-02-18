Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1002
Portrait #4: I Shall Bite Your Hand...
She tried to, too! :) Mostly she was trying to catch the wrist strap on my camera though.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
18th February 2021 1:00pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
portrait
,
cat
,
pet
,
bw
,
for2021
