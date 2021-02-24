Sign up
Photo 1008
Circles and Flower
My sister and I were out together today for the first time since Christmas, and were even able to have coffee in a coffee shop! The table had this flower on it :)
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
24th February 2021 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
flower
,
cup
,
bw
,
for2021
