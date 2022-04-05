Previous
One Subject - Lilac - Shot 5 by spanishliz
Photo 1413

One Subject - Lilac - Shot 5

I'm starting to think that my subject is less the lilac, and more that patch of sky.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Liz Milne
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn)
Great looking sky. Hopefully the lilac bush will start blooming.
April 5th, 2022  
