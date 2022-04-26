Previous
Next
One Subject - Lilac - Day 26 by spanishliz
Photo 1434

One Subject - Lilac - Day 26

The sun has been in and out today, but the weather is quite pleasant. A blue jay has been visiting the lilac (I see him through the window), but of course he flies away when I go outdoors to take a photo.
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
392% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise