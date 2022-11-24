Previous
Next
On My Walk Today…(8) by spanishliz
Photo 1646

On My Walk Today…(8)

I saw squirrels on the ground and up a tree; some trees; reflections in a puddle and a school sports field partly covered in snow.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
450% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Love your collage
November 24th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great collage
November 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise