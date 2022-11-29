Sign up
Photo 1651
On My Walk Today…(10)
I saw a sun, Santa and a quiet street.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
4024
photos
43
followers
57
following
Views
5
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
santa
,
collage
,
omwt-nov22
bkb in the city
Very nice collage
November 29th, 2022
