Orange Tape by spanishliz
Photo 1754

Orange Tape

This is a recently received package. Usually the tape is not orange.
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Liz Milne

Joanne Diochon
I don’t know where to go with this one. LOL
March 14th, 2023  
Liz Milne
@gardencat It's rather a mixed message eh?
March 14th, 2023  
