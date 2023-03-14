Sign up
Photo 1754
Orange Tape
This is a recently received package. Usually the tape is not orange.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
2
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
4233
photos
41
followers
55
following
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
orange
,
package
,
rainbow2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
I don’t know where to go with this one. LOL
March 14th, 2023
Liz Milne
ace
@gardencat
It's rather a mixed message eh?
March 14th, 2023
