Photo 1772
One Subject - My iPhone - Day 1
My goal here is to force myself to use a camera to take at least some photos this month! I rely on my phone far too much these days.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
4275
photos
42
followers
56
following
485% complete
1765
1766
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
332
333
1770
1771
334
405
335
1772
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
1st April 2023 9:20am
iphone
,
april
,
30-shots2023
Corinne C
ace
I'm the same. It's so easy to use the phone camera but I am also a bit frustrated that I cannot take the picture exactly as I want with trephine.
April 1st, 2023
