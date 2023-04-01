Previous
One Subject - My iPhone - Day 1 by spanishliz
One Subject - My iPhone - Day 1

My goal here is to force myself to use a camera to take at least some photos this month! I rely on my phone far too much these days.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Corinne C ace
I'm the same. It's so easy to use the phone camera but I am also a bit frustrated that I cannot take the picture exactly as I want with trephine.
April 1st, 2023  
