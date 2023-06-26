Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1858
Wild June - Turtle Raft
This pond has been set aside for the turtles who seem to enjoy their raft.
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
4557
photos
40
followers
56
following
509% complete
View this month »
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
Latest from all albums
418
1856
419
743
1857
420
744
1858
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
26th June 2023 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pond
,
turtles
,
30-days-wild23
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close