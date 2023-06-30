Sign up
Previous
Photo 1862
Wild June - Pretty Yellow Bird
My phone says it is a goldfinch. This is just my second sighting of this bird this year, and first photos.
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
29th June 2023 1:19pm
Tags
bird
,
finch
,
goldfinch
,
30-days-wild23
