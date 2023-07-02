Sign up
Photo 1864
Canada Day Fireworks
I can see these from the end of my street. Rain had been forecast but held off and the show was able to go on.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
fireworks
,
collage
,
canadaday
,
july23words
Karen
ace
Beautiful, Liz! Very nicely captured.
July 2nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Great shots of the fireworks!
July 2nd, 2023
