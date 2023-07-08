Sign up
Photo 1870
A Variety of Visitors
Today’s group includes the first chipmunk sighting of the year! Blue jay, chickadee and mourning dove have also been spotted.
8th July 2023
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
collage
,
dove
,
chipmunk
,
chickadee
,
bluejay
Corinne C
ace
Great collage Liz.
July 8th, 2023
