A Variety of Visitors by spanishliz
Photo 1870

Today’s group includes the first chipmunk sighting of the year! Blue jay, chickadee and mourning dove have also been spotted.
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Liz Milne

Corinne C ace
Great collage Liz.
July 8th, 2023  
