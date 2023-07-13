Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1875
Visiting Creatures
The blue jay on the roof is hard to see.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
4613
photos
40
followers
57
following
513% complete
View this month »
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
1874
1875
Latest from all albums
1873
759
436
760
1874
437
761
1875
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
birds
,
collage
Corinne C
ace
It's so mesmerizing to see them foraging or "stealing" food, singing or flying from perch to perch.
July 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close