Brave Dove by spanishliz
Brave Dove

This dove overcame the fear of seeing me sitting close by and eventually ate some seeds.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Corinne C
Nice collage
July 26th, 2023  
Mags
Sweet mourning dove captures!
July 26th, 2023  
Liz Milne
@marlboromaam @corinnec Thanks. They are such sweet creatures.
July 26th, 2023  
