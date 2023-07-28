Sign up
Previous
Photo 1890
Porch Pirate
They come in all shapes and sizes!
I woke from a nap to find package of seeds had arrived and been opened by starving squirrel. 😻
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
squirrel
,
collage
,
parcel
