Previous
Photo 1987
Sunshine
I like the way the sun is shining on the leaves.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
4962
photos
40
followers
56
following
544% complete
View this month »
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
Latest from all albums
871
1985
547
872
1986
1987
873
548
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd November 2023 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
sunshine
