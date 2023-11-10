Previous
Three Peanuts by spanishliz
Photo 1995

Three Peanuts

Rule of odds says that three are better than two or four in a photo. Reckon that the squirrels and blue jays don’t care as long as there are lots.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
JackieR
I laughed!!
November 10th, 2023  
