Previous
Photo 2015
Grey Squirrel
They are all called grey squirrels but most of them are black. This guy is a bit unusual.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5048
photos
41
followers
56
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th November 2023 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
squirrel
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cutie
November 30th, 2023
