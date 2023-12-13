Sign up
Photo 2028
On the Roof
Grab a peanut, retreat to roof.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th December 2023 9:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
roof
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderfully framed, and beautiful colors
December 14th, 2023
