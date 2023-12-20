Sign up
Photo 2035
The Birds
Quite a gathering on the wires of the street behind me this morning. Probably waiting to eat Bob’s cat food.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
birds
Mags
Ha ha! They're gathered for something up there for sure.
December 20th, 2023
CC Folk
Look at all those birds!
December 21st, 2023
