Photo 2037
Who Says It’s Cat Food?
Apparently starlings like protein or so I am told by a friend who knows more about birds than I do.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd December 2023 9:53am
Tags
bird
,
starlings
