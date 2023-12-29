Sign up
Photo 2044
Whimsy
It’s dull, dark and rainy again so I decided to wear some whimsical socks to brighten up my day.
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5133
photos
40
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
29th December 2023 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
socks
,
whimsical
,
whimsy
Jessica Eby
Lovely! Very bright and cheery!
December 29th, 2023
