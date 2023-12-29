Previous
Whimsy

It’s dull, dark and rainy again so I decided to wear some whimsical socks to brighten up my day.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Jessica Eby
Lovely! Very bright and cheery!
December 29th, 2023  
