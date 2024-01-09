Sign up
Photo 2055
Snowman
As most of the residents of this building are seniors, I suspect a grandchild probably built the snowman.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th January 2024 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
snowman
JackieR
ace
Or young at heart oldies?!
January 9th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
January 9th, 2024
