Photo 2078
Cityscape One
Just something I snapped on my walk. Taken in colour and converted using Snapseed.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5238
photos
40
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st February 2024 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bench
,
building
,
bw
,
cityscape
,
for2024
,
for-2024
Dave
ace
Nice b&w
February 1st, 2024
