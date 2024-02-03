Previous
Cityscape Three by spanishliz
Photo 2080

Cityscape Three

A different apartment building and a nice sky. Taken in colour and converted in Snapseed.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
569% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
You're doing so well with these b&w shots. You should do them more often.
February 3rd, 2024  
JackieR ace
Wonderful in bnw
February 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise