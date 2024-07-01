Sign up
Photo 2229
Tagging Leaves and Sky
Those are my tag words, leaves and sky, for this one. Nice blue sky and lilac leaves in the sunshine.
Also tagging this for the July word "sun".
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st July 2024 7:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sun
,
leaves
,
tag5-2024
,
jul24words
