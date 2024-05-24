Previous
E Is for Eating Peanuts
E Is for Eating Peanuts

Grey squirrel was waiting for me, but is quite skittish, and quickly grabbed a peanut and ran onto the awning over my porch to eat it.
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Liz Milne

