Photo 1077
E Is for Eating Peanuts
Grey squirrel was waiting for me, but is quite skittish, and quickly grabbed a peanut and ran onto the awning over my porch to eat it.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Views
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th May 2024 7:10am
Tags
squirrel
,
eating
,
e
,
peanuts
,
yew
,
ndao24
