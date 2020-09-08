Sign up
My Precious!
I couldn't let this topic slip by, could I? Here's (yet another) selfie of me with my kitty, whose name is Precious!
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1346
photos
31
followers
41
following
Tags
cat
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-myprecious
Lin
ace
Sweet!
September 8th, 2020
