Photo 369
Accidental Shot
My phone was on my lap in the car and I took some photos accidentally of my sister as she was driving. Instead of simply discarding them I played with one 😎
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3657
photos
40
followers
55
following
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
8
1
Extras
Public
tinyplanet
abstractaug2022
Jacqueline
ace
Makes a lovely abstract!
August 16th, 2022
