Accidental Shot by spanishliz
Accidental Shot

My phone was on my lap in the car and I took some photos accidentally of my sister as she was driving. Instead of simply discarding them I played with one 😎
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Jacqueline ace
Makes a lovely abstract!
August 16th, 2022  
