Sneaker Selfie by spanishliz
Photo 386

Sneaker Selfie

I was sitting on my yoga mat this morning, waiting for my trainer, when I thought of the current 'mundane' challenge and took this snap of my (right) foot/sneaker :) It's a Dr Scholl's if that matters.
12th September 2022

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
