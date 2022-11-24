Previous
Decayed Stump by spanishliz
Photo 394

Decayed Stump

I am intrigued by several posts mentioning wabi sabi and decided to look up the term. What I found has made me wonder if I quite accidentally took such a photo this morning when this poor decayed stump caught my eye.
24th November 2022

Liz Milne

spanishliz
Liz Milne
