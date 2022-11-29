Sign up
221 / 365
Just Walking Along
This bird was on my porch when I opened the door and then walked along in front of me as I was getting my recycling box from the curb. Flew off eventually but really didn’t seem bothered at all.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
bird
dove
