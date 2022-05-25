Sign up
What's Going On Here?
This is either something to do with the annual flushing of fire hydrants, OR the 'rehabilitation' of water pipes in my neighbourhood. I thought it would do for a scene of the road, either way.
25th May 2022
25th May 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Overflow
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
25th May 2022 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pipes
,
bollard
,
fire hydrant
,
traffic cone
,
scenesoftheroad-45
