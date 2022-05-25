Previous
What's Going On Here? by spanishliz
What's Going On Here?

This is either something to do with the annual flushing of fire hydrants, OR the 'rehabilitation' of water pipes in my neighbourhood. I thought it would do for a scene of the road, either way.
