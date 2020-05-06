Sign up
Previous
Next
128 / 365
Beverage Day
Only soft drinks at my house!
6th May 2020
6th May 20
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1042
photos
28
followers
38
following
35% complete
View this month »
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
Latest from all albums
166
34
126
712
127
713
35
128
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Special Days & Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
26th July 2007 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
can
,
drink
,
beverage
,
tray
