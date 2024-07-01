Previous
Canada Day and Creative Ice Cream Flavours Day by spanishliz
Photo 1113

Canada Day and Creative Ice Cream Flavours Day

I'm wearing red for Canada Day! Happy Canada Day!

For some creative ice cream flavours we could have "maple leaf" (maple walnut already exists) or how about "rusty nail" to go with my hat (and to add to the already available "rum and raisin")?
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
304% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise