Previous
Next
Good morning Mr Magpie by stevejacob
102 / 365

Good morning Mr Magpie

I was surprised with how close this magpie came to me this morning. They are usually very skittish
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise