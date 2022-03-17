Sign up
102 / 365
Good morning Mr Magpie
I was surprised with how close this magpie came to me this morning. They are usually very skittish
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
magpie
