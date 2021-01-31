Previous
the Hot Cocoa Bomb by stillmoments33
Photo 733

the Hot Cocoa Bomb

this was given to me recently by my sis.
- a decadent winter treat- The Hot Cocoa Bomb-
has gone viral on Tiktok in recent days
This is the newest senstation in chocolate.
For your sweetest of sweetest on Valentines Day...
Photo Details

Wendy ace
Oh - it looks so sinful and decadent!!
Love the way you have composed it on the blue background.
January 31st, 2021  
