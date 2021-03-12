Sign up
Photo 764
from my home's cafe' to yours
One of my faves from the local restaurant
every Friday is a chili dog platter.. comes with fries n cole slaw. it's great. The restaurants are beginning to open up again. Still cautions in place and limited capacity. Good things ahead.
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
docuphotojeff
@stillmoments33
turning 60 this year.. enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would be a good time...
764
photos
7
followers
8
following
764
1
365 year Two
NIKON D60
26th February 2021 7:03pm
Public
food
weekend
lunch
restaurant
style
bistro
cafe'
