from my home's cafe' to yours by stillmoments33
from my home's cafe' to yours

One of my faves from the local restaurant
every Friday is a chili dog platter.. comes with fries n cole slaw. it's great. The restaurants are beginning to open up again. Still cautions in place and limited capacity. Good things ahead.

turning 60 this year.. enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR...
