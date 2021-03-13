Sign up
Photo 765
Yes, we are OPEN
came across this colorful sign (banner) in a local business encouraging people to stop on in and take a look.
As some states have already done...
COVID restrictions are being eased and business is slowly getting back to normal.
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
turning 60 this year.. enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would be a good time...
765
photos
7
followers
8
following
209% complete
758
759
760
761
762
763
764
765
Views
7
Album
365 year Two
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE M853 ZOOM DIGITA...
Taken
12th March 2021 12:55pm
color
,
open
,
business
,
normality
,
covid
