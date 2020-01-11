Deadwood Biker Invasion

Had to go to the archives for today's shot as I was preoccupied with watching the Titans and the 49ers win their respective American football games (it's conference semi-final weekend).



Our annual Harley gathering took place in Deadwood, South, year, a true old west town, complete with cowboys, guns, whiskey, and cows roaming the bars. We visited the week after the famous Sturgis gathering. During Sturgis this street is choked with bikes and people, so this is considered to be very light traffic.



I decided to give it a little sepia and texture treatment since it seemed to be appropriate for the setting.