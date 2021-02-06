Previous
Clean Bike by stray_shooter
Clean Bike

Due to the issues with my spine I've been unable to ride my motorcycle since August of last year. Now on the road to recovery, I climbed onto my baby and took a ride for the first time in six months. What a joy! Of course, having sat that long, the dirt had accumulated, and as any Harley rider will tell you, appearance and cleanliness are at the top of the list in requirements to be a true Harley guy. So out came the hose and cleaner and Koko is back to looking a little more respectable. If I can't see the reflection of my neighbors' homes in the fender and bags, it just isn't clean enough! Mission accomplished.
Ron

ace
@stray_shooter
8th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
