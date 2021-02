Mission Courtyard

Had to reach back for another shot from my recent trip to the SJC Mission. This is about as crummy as the grounds look at any time of the year, to be honest. The flowers are not in bloom, and the grass is dormant, but I couldn't resist the opportunity to grab the image with no people present. Maybe in the future I can utilize the magic of Photoshop to marry this with another version with the foliage in full color.