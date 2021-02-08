Rare Opportunity

The Mission San Juan Capistrano has long been one of my favorite place to grab a few images. Unfortunately it was closed for a long while due to COVID. However, just this past week it reopened, so down I went to see what I could grab - and I was rewarded with a couple of surprising finds. One, there were hardly any people around, which is rare in itself. Two, this fountain and pond is usually filled with water lillies, which, while pretty in itself, obscures many reflection opportunities. This shot is one I've long tried to capture, but it was only this year when the chance presented itself. This reflection of one of the original parts of the mission is one that I may never see again, so I was thrilled to be able to capture it.