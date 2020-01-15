Lonely Mission

My contribution for this week's 52 week challenge, which is architecture. I've shot here before, but more often it's from the other side. As for the title, the location is anything but lonely. It's the San Juan Capistrano Mission, the place where the swallows supposedly return on the same day every year. So it's quite the tourist attraction and quite crowded no matter the time of day or time of year. Waiting to get such a shot with nobody wandering around in your photo (you all know what I mean, I'm sure) is a true exercise in patience. But when it's devoid of people it makes for a great setting.